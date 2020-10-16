Soggy to the east, Freeze Watch in effect to the west in Northern Virginia

Friday: Overcast and cool, with isolated showers possible. More rain is expected to the east, with lots of dry time back to the west. Temperatures will hold steady or drop slightly through the day. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 56 (53-58)

Friday night: Rapidly clearing skies, areas of frost likely by morning. Winds: NW 3-5 mph, Low: 34 (29-37)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 59 (55-63), Low: 36 (30-39)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday turned into an absolutely beautiful one across the 4 State Region, with sunshine and warmer temperatures making it a perfect day to be outside. Today that is definitely not going to be the case. The cold front has already pressed through, and we’re seeing temperatures drop into the 50’s and there’s definitely more of a chill to the air. A few showers have been spotted over NOVA, but otherwise it remains dry. One big change for today is that we’re not expecting a lot of rainfall for much of the region. As this storm system transitions to focus in along the coast, any showers that are west of us now will dissipate. Any concentrated areas of rain will be through the eastern half of the viewing area, from Frederick County (MD) south to Fairfax County. The rest of us may see a few showers, but otherwise it will be cloudy and dry.

High temperatures will be reached this morning, as we continue to cool down through the day and especially tonight once skies clear out. A Freeze Watch is in effect along the Blue Ridge Mountains, as low temperatures are expected to drop right around freezing tonight. Areas of frost are looking very likely as this point everywhere, so be sure to big any plants still kicking inside or cover them. Much of Saturday will remain chilly but sunny, with highs mostly staying in the 50’s. Saturday night will feature another round of lows in the 30’s and frost will be possible once again. High pressure lingers nearby but shifts east into Sunday, continuing to give us plenty of sunshine but slightly warmer conditions.

That will be the trend much of next week, as the above mentioned ridge of high pressure stays lingering off of the New England coastline much of next week. Will be stuck in southwest flow, so our highs will continue to rise from the 60’s well into the 70’s by the end of the week, and even overnight lows will jump through the 40’s and into the 50’s. In terms of rainfall, it’s looking like we won’t really see any for a long stretch yet again. Our best shot is a system near the Great Lakes Monday into Tuesday, but with so much dry air around it is likely only a few showers are seen over the mountains to the west and that’s it. Next Friday we may finally see an actual front swing through with some showers, but it’s certainly going to be another long dry stretch.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson