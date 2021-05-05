Soggy conditions will give way to cooler temperatures

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, mainly through the morning. Skies will clear out this afternoon, and it will be getting blustery. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 74 (70-77)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy at times. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 43 (36-45)

Thursday: Sunshine early with increasing clouds through the day. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 66 (62-69), Low: 46 (43-50)

Friday: Cloudy and cool with showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Severe storms once again crossed the region yesterday afternoon, this time across Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. These storms packed strong winds and caused some tree damage, but thankfully the activity tapered off quickly once we got to sunset. Overnight it has been quiet and foggy, but another round of showers has rolled in across the northwestern half of the viewing area. Generally, locations west of I-81 will be the soggiest, but the chance for showers and a few storms will carry on into mid-day. A few storms could be strong around the DC metro and areas to the south, but otherwise we’re just looking at soggy conditions. A cold front will then push through, clearing skies out and giving us blustery conditions for a bit into tonight.

Cooler conditions will be prevailing with northwest flow in place and fairly clear skies heading into Thursday morning. It won’t be cold enough for Freeze Watches, but it certainly will be noticeable after our recent mild stretch. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds as two systems begin to converge on the area for Friday. A coastal low will push moisture inland while another low develops over southwestern PA, giving us the forcing needed for showers to develop. It will be a soggy, damp, and chilly end to the week as highs may not escape the 50’s.

Brief high pressure will once again arrive, giving us a decent day to kick off the weekend on Saturday. The general setup into next week will be that there will be high pressure to our north while disturbances pass just to our south, keeping us teetering between soggy weather and drier conditions. On Sunday one of those disturbances will be far enough north to break out scattered showers and storms for Mother’s Day. The main cause of this rain will be a warm front, which should start to retreat south on Monday and leave us with only spotty showers. High pressure will then bear the most influence next Tuesday, so a dry day is likely. Overall, it looks like there’s no major warm-up on the way over the next week.

Have a great Wednesday; we’re halfway to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson