Soggy conditions have finally returned, more to come this week

Monday: Cloudy with showers, more are likely to the west. A storm can’t be ruled out as well, with temperatures slowly falling through the day. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 71 (67-73)

Monday night: Cloudy with scattered showers early, then drying out. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 60 (56-63)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray mountain showers possible. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 82 (78-86), Low: 67 (65-70)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and a few storms possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone stayed cool out there this weekend and didn’t completely melt. All jokes aside, it was a sweltering and dry one out there the last couple of days, but we’re in for big changes here today. A backdoor cold front is already beginning to cross the area, and though it’s extremely mild out there early on, temperatures are set to very slowly fall the rest of the day, from the 70’s to the 60’s. Along with that (and no you’re not dreaming), there’s rainfall! Some very light showers have already developed and pushed through, and with a surface low focusing over southwestern PA this afternoon, we’re due for more shower activity. A few storms could also develop, and we can’t completely rule out one or two of these having heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Rainfall won’t stick around long, as it wraps up tonight. Drier conditions will win out on Tuesday, though the backdoor front mentioned above will be stalling out across the mountains, allowing for a stray mountain shower or two to be possible. By Wednesday, this front will do its best to push back north and east as a warm front. It will very much succeed in bringing temperatures right back up, as highs will once again easily rise into the 90’s. Isolated showers and storms will also be possible with the combination of heat and the front being nearby.

In quite the change of pace from this extremely long quiet stretch we’ve been on, most of this week is going to remain unsettled. Thursday may be the only completely dry day, as the front that has been lingering around for several days will settle in once again just south of the area. Low pressure will be developing across the Southern Plains and riding along this stalled boundary straight into the 4 State Region for Friday. This will give us another solid round of showers and a few storms, as well as temperatures falling. There is still some uncertainty as to how cool things end up getting, but it will definitely be much cooler than the 90’s we’ve had. Low pressure is likely to redevelop along the East Coast into the holiday weekend, so while there will be some dry time on Saturday and next Sunday, it looks like a slight chance for showers will remain at the very least.

Soak up the rain and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson