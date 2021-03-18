Soggy all day long, a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon

Thursday: Cloudy with steady rain, minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 50 (48-54)

Thursday night: Cloudy and windy with rain, potentially mixing with wet snow briefly close to sunrise. Winds: NE 15-25 mph, Low: 36 (32-38)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a brief morning mix, then clearing with blustery winds. Winds: NNE 20-30 mph, High: 46 (41-48), Low: 26 (23-30)

1st Day of Spring: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

With flow coming in off the Atlantic yesterday, clouds never really broke up over the area and we stayed fairly cool and damp all day long. That has now led into a very soggy start to this Thursday morning, with rain arriving around 3 AM. Keep that rain gear on hand, as there won’t be many breaks in the rain all morning as it begins to turn fairly steady into lunchtime. As the storm system begins to transition over to the coast, we’ll potentially see a few dry breaks here and there in the afternoon. It is still looking like any severe chance will stay just south of the area thankfully, with only a few rumbles of thunder possible across Northern Virginia. Showers continue into the overnight hours as the storm continues eastward.

Very early tomorrow morning colder air will begin to wrap around the back side of the system just as precipitation is set to end. There will be a very brief couple hour window where rain could transition over to wet snowfall across southern PA and western MD before precipitation ends. It doesn’t appear like we’ll see any sort of accumulation or major impact with the fast precipitation exit. Winds will be picking up and stay very blustery all day Friday, but this does at least clear skies out rapidly into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the 1st Day of Spring and through the weekend, with slightly cool temperatures to start but warming up into Sunday.

Broad high pressure continues to be the main influence on our conditions into early next week, as it slides east but still stays close enough to keep us dry. A weak low will be pushing up the Atlantic Coast Monday, but this should only bring a slight increase in clouds. Otherwise, temperatures continue to warm up into the 60’s straight into next Wednesday with southerly winds in place. A storm system will be developing and situate itself over the Central Plains by mid-week, but it looks like the high will keep precipitation away at least until the end of next week.

Stay dry out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson