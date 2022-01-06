Snow showers to arrive in Nova late Thursday evening

Good Thursday! A cold front stalled to the south today with a low pressure tracking behind it. This low could potentially produce heavy snow at times tonight across the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. This is a fast-moving system, so it will not be in the area for too long. We could see 2-4 inches fall per hour across Western Maryland and parts of the West Virginia panhandle. Due to this, The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Storm Warning into Hardy, Mineral, Grant, and Allegheny counties; they can see accumulations to 5-10 inches. Snow should start to make its way to the metro area and exit around daybreak. The metro area could see moderate to heavy snow at times. Snowfall could briefly reach an inch an hour before the show ends tomorrow. Snow totals are expected to be around 2-3 inches. The low will begin to move out of our area, and the Canadian High will funnel in. We will see cooler temperatures with this high, and gusty winds will be expected for our Friday. Highs will be roughly in the teens in the mountains to the lower 20’s, and for the rest of the viewing area, we can expect to see highs in the lower to mid 30’s. However, wind chills will range from the teens to the 20’s; some places in VA could see wind chills in the single digits. Wind Chill Advisories will be issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton, and Western Highland counties. The high will begin to move out of our area Saturday night while another cold front from our west will start to approach. Southerly flow will allow for conditions to be mild. However, there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, which will result in more clouds, and a light wintry mix is possible. There is a possibility we can see a period of upslope snow showers for Sunday night into Monday on the Western portion of Maryland. Strong northwesterly winds will bring cooler air to the area Monday into Wednesday morning. Lows are expected to be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills in the negatives across the higher terrain.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Snow tonight with mostly cloudy skies; sometimes, snow could be heavy. Winter weather alerts are in effect, with NW winds gusting 22-26 mph.

FRIDAY: AM showers clearing out by late morning with partly cloudy skies, drying out with chilly conditions and winds gusting at 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with light southerly winds. Highs in the lower 30’s and lows being in the teens.

SUNDAY: AM showers with mostly cloudy skies highs in the lower to mid 40’s with lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions with highs in the lower to mid 30’s and lows dipping into the teens.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s and lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

Stay safe out there tonight and tomorrow morning!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward