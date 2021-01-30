Snow and ice to impact Northern Virginia Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) -- WINDS SHOULD GRADUALLY DECREASE SLOWLY OVERNIGHT AS HIGH PRESSURE STARTS TO APPROACH FROM THE WEST, BUT THE COLD AIR WILL REMAIN IN PLACE. LOWS TONIGHT WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE TEENS FOR MOST, WITH LOWER 20S POSSIBLE IN DOWNTOWN DC. THE WEEKEND STARTS OFF SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY, BUT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE DURING SATURDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. DAYTIME HIGHS TOMORROW WILL TOP OUT IN THE 30S TO NEAR 40. AS OF NOW, THE PRECIPITATION LOOKS TO ARRIVE AS SOME LIGHT SNOW LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SUNDAY. SNOW MAY BE POSSIBLE ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND THE CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SHOULD REACH THE DC REGION AROUND DAYBREAK. A STEADY PERIOD OF SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA ON SUNDAY AND A GENERAL 3-6 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA WITH THIS ROUND OF SNOW. AS A RESULT, A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MOST OF THE FORECAST AREA. SUNDAY EVENING PRECIPITATION SHOULD BE MUCH LIGHTER, AND MAY FALL LARGELY IN THE FORM OF FREEZING DRIZZLE/LIGHT FREEZING RAIN, WITH LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET ALSO POSSIBLE. AS A RESULT, NOT MUCH ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED SUNDAY NIGHT. ALONG THE COAST, WARMER AIR MAY WORK INTO SOUTHERN MARYLAND, WHERE A CHANGEOVER TO PLAIN RAIN WOULD OCCUR.

MONDAY, A COASTAL STORM WILL DEVELOP, AND AFTER A LULL IN PRECIPITATION OVERNIGHT SUNDAY, MORE SNOW AND COASTAL RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST. SNOW IS LIKELY TO TAPER OFF HEADING INTO TUESDAY, AS THE LOW PULLS AWAY TO THE NORTHEAST AND BEHIND THE STORM, GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL DEVELOP AS THE LOW STRENGTHENS, AND TEMPERATURES REMAIN CHILLY. WEDNESDAY, SUNSHINE WILL RETURN IN FULL AND A WARMING TREND LOOKS TO BEGIN AT THAT TIME AND CONTINUE INTO THURSDAY. ANOTHER STORM LOOKS TO ARRIVE LATE NEXT WEEK, BUT IT SHOULD BE WARM ENOUGH AT THAT TIME FOR THE PRECIPITATION TO BE IN THE FORM OF RAIN FOR THE ENTIRE AREA.