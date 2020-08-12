Slow-moving storms expected today and the rest of the week

Wednesday: Lingering storms and patchy fog likely through the AM, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms this PM. Storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 90 (84-92)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, patchy fog also likely before morning. Winds: L&V, Low: 70 (67-73)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, heavy rainfall and flash flooding remain a concern. Winds: E 5-10 mph, High: 82 (79-86), Low: 69 (66-73)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

After two relatively quiet, hot, and hazy days, we’re in for a rather stormy end to the rest of the week. Other than a few storms mainly up into Pennsylvania and down in central Virginia, the viewing area only saw a few more clouds and plenty of dry time yesterday as highs hit the lower 90’s again. Very early this morning we’re already seeing storm development with the frontal boundary finally overhead. Fairfax and Prince William (VA) Counties have seen a good bit of heavy rainfall, leading to a Flash Flood Warning. Counties east of I-81 are under a Flash Flood Watch from noon onward the rest of the day, as more scattered storms that could produce heavy rainfall are likely throughout the day. Storms will be possible everywhere today, but this is the most likely area for the heaviest rain.

We’ll continue the threat for heavy rainfall Thursday as the above mentioned frontal boundary isn’t going anywhere, leading to more slow-moving storms both tonight and tomorrow. Winds will generally be out of the east tomorrow, which should suppress temperatures well into the lower 80’s, one good thing about this stormy pattern. Locations to the south and east will be most under the gun for any flash flood threats once again. On Friday, while it won’t be a complete break, we’ll have slightly drier conditions. The front drops just slightly south of the region, cutting back a bit on the storm coverage into the weekend.

That front rebounds north with a low riding along the boundary for Saturday and Sunday, upping storm chances and renewing the heavy rainfall threat once again. Temperatures will still remain very seasonal or just below average over the weekend with clouds and storms around. Early next week we’ll finally see some movement in the pattern, as a cold front reinforced by a massive high pressure center sweeps east. Monday will still see some residual isolated storms, but by next Tuesday we should finally get a totally dry day.

Stay dry and enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson