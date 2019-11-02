Slightly cooler across Northern Virginia Sunday

Highs will be in the 40's and 50's.

Daylight savings time comes to an end overnight. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before bed tonight. Lows may be slightly warmer than they were Saturday morning, but not by much. A cold front will pass with a few clouds overnight.

There will be sunshine for Sunday with an extra cloud or two. Temperatures will try to warm up into the mid to upper 50’s as we head into the first part of the week. A few may make it into the 60’s on Tuesday. A series of fronts, though by the week’s end, will eventually lead to a drop in the temperatures.

A front will pass on Thursday with a few sprinkles, but temperatures will drop from the mid to upper 50’s into the mid to high 40’s for next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Anticipate mostly sunny with a brisk wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Broken clouds with a chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Watch for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: There will be a mix of clouds with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: A cloud may linger around into Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: A few more clouds may linger into the region. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen