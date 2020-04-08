Slightly breezy after early Wednesday morning storms

Storms Wednesday morning caused a few downed trees and power lines in Fairfax and Arlington Counties.

After showers and storms this morning, expect a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. As clouds gradually clear, expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70’s with even a few seeing nearly 80 degrees! Winds will be slightly breezy through with gusts up to 25 mph.

We will not be as windy for the night; however, another round of showers and storms will arrive in the region after midnight and continue throughout the early morning and into the early afternoon. Winds will gust up to 40 mph Thursday as a front passes!

Breezy and partly cloudy on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler into the low to mid 50’s. Sunny skies will come Saturday with temperatures near the average for this time of year. Sunday will also be typical with a chance of clouds and showers late.

Monday expect a good soaking rain in the morning. Highs will only rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s—clouds hangout for Tuesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies after morning showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy. Another chance of showers and storms possible after midnight heading towards morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: A shower or storm in the morning and early afternoon, otherwise strong gusty winds. Highs will be in the 60’s with temperatures falling throughout the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Friday: Breezy conditions with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday: Expect lesser winds with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: A good soaking rain during the morning with highs reaching up into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Watch for lingering clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen