Slight mixing may make for a slick Monday night and Tuesday

A few clouds this morning will clear out to sunny skies Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today compared to this week, with a cold front sweeping through the area. They will begin to warm Sunday, but a second blow of air will chill temperatures towards the average for this time of year.

The second blow of air will bring clouds along with a slight chance of a wintry mix Monday night into early Tuesday. As the sun rises Tuesday, things will transition over to mostly rain. Expect only a few hit-or-miss showers. Clouds will be leftover for Wednesday, but highs will approach 60 degrees.

More showers likely Thursday and Friday before clearing out for next weekend. A good soaking of rain possible Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies after a few morning clouds. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an evening mix. Little to no impacts expected, but watch for a few slick spots, especially in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Evening temperatures will be in the 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen