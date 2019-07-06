Slight chance of isolated showers before scattered storms to come this evening

Northern Virginia will see only a few pop-ups this afternoon with the main line of showers to come Saturday evening.

A cold front will move over the region overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We will see a few showers and storms, especially during the evening hours where we could see scattered showers. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon. This weather will occur mainly off to the west.

We may see a good quarter of an inch of rain over the next 24 hours. A few more locations will see up to 1-2 inches in heavier showers and storms. Hopefully, we will not see much in the way of flooding today, but we will keep a close eye on it. After the showers and storms for today and Sunday, we should see drier weather Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Temperatures will generally stay around average for this time of year. A few temperatures may go slightly above average, but overall it should be a bit nicer this week than last week when high pressure was set up over the region.

A cold front will come into the region on Thursday and Friday with another chance of summertime showers and storms.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the northwest out of the 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with drier conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Tuesday: Watch for plenty of sunshine with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with only a few areas going into the low 90’s.

Wednesday: Enjoy the day with dry and sunny conditions! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: We are back to partly sunny skies with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Showers and storms will be back into the forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen