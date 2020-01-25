Showers to exit out of Northern Virginia this morning

A few breaks in the clouds could be possible this afternoon.

Heavy showers fell last night and into this early Saturday morning. Rainfall should exit the region as we head through the morning as we dry out during the afternoon. A few light snow showers could be possible out to the west, the rest of the area will see a few lesser clouds in the area. We may see a peek of sun Sunday.

With high mountain snow falling back off to the west on Sunday, the rest of the region will see a slight clearing of clouds. Highs will be in the 40’s. Clouds this week will be on and off throughout the first half with slightly more sunshine for the mid to latter half.

Temperatures this week will generally stay into the 40’s as highs and 30’s as lows, but there are a few days mid to late week as a secondary system passes with the clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday mornings will be in the 20’s! Highs will only falter down into the 30’s on Thursday.

After starting the week with clouds, hopefully, we can end the next week with a little bit of sunshine before our next system arrives sometime next weekend or the following week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain for the morning. Showers should clear out as the sun rises. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Cooler air draws into the mountains off to the west, providing them with light snow. The rest of the region can expect a few broken clouds with lows in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A few clouds to break with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible flurry passing by in the western mountains and valley. Otherwise, highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: A few more clouds will begin to break with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s.

Friday: A few more clouds come into the region with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen