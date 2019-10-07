Showers to come into Northern Va. Monday

Some of us saw a nice bit of rain on Sunday, but more of us will see more rain for Monday! We hope to get a good inch before it is all said and done, but one model shows up to 3 inches of rainfall! A handful of folks may see up to that amount, but in general, a good inch is a good start in addressing the drought.

Highs this week will be at or slightly below average, expect some for Monday. Some regions will venture up into the 80’s today, mainly to the south and east. The valleys and mountains to the west should remain in the 60’s and 70’s. The temperature difference will cause a bit of wind gusting up to 20 mph on Monday from the south.

A switch in the wind occurs overnight into Tuesday, but the cold front will leave a good bit of moisture behind the front to continue to see rainfall for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will cool as we head into the middle part of the week, but as for sunshine, we look to see a few breaks on Thursday of this week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with continuing showers. Lows will be in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the north 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers about the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: A few breaks in the clouds, otherwise partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Seeing mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Watch for skies to be mostly cloudy. There will be a chance for a shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen