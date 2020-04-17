Showers to arrive this evening

The Shenandoah Valley may see more rain than the metro.

Clouds are on the increase this morning after a clear sky by night that sent temperatures near and below freezing here in the region. Highs will rise into the 50’s and 60’s today with a few showers out west beginning sometime after lunch and will continue into the valley late afternoon into the evening hours. Expect showers overnight with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

Areas toward the metro may only see a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain. Here in the valleys, especially north of I-66, may see a tenth or a good quarter of an inch. The mountains to the west will see the most rain. Some on the Alleghenies will see anywhere from a few quarters up to an inch! Overall, areas along the Mason-Dixon look to see the most rain to fall compared to the District and surrounding metro area.

After a few showers on Saturday, high pressure will quickly fill in and hopefully give us some sunshine Saturday afternoon and evening before sundown. Sunday should be beautiful and sunny with a cloud or two. Temperatures will return to the average for this time of year.

Next week will come with a mix of clouds. Temperatures will try to stay par to the course with a chance of rain every other day. At the end of the week, though, we have a surge of moisture, which may give us heavier showers. It should be interesting how this next system affects temperatures beyond 7-days out.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain during the afternoon but becomes likely in the evening hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s with a few in the lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Friday night: Showers likely with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with rain showers in the early morning hours. Watch for clouds will gradually clear out during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50’s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: A few clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Looking for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen