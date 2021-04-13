Showers set to return Wednesday as soggy pattern persists

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a little more sunshine late. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 65 (59-68)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy early, with more clouds and a spotty shower possible toward sunrise. Winds: SSW 3-5 mph, Low: 48 (45-51)

Wednesday: Cloudy with light rain, becoming more persistent as you head south. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 61 (55-63), Low: 49 (47-52)

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers, drier as the day moves along. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible early. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was a soggy Monday to say the least, but it was also beautiful at times, especially if you were able to catch one of many rainbows popping up last evening. Regardless, all of the showers ended right around midnight and we’re dry but cloudy to start on this Tuesday morning. That will be the general trend today, as additional rainfall is not expected. Cloudy, misty conditions will gradually clear out, and we should have a bit of sunshine by this afternoon. Conditions remain comfortable and quiet into the night, but clouds are set to quickly return toward Wednesday morning.

The upper level low responsible for our unsettled weather these last few days will continue spinning away and gradually progress eastward the rest of the week. At the surface, an occluded low pressure center will slide our direction with its frontal boundaries. This will be the trigger for light rain to fire back up Wednesday, giving us a fairly soggy day, similar to yesterday’s conditions. Scattered to isolated showers will continue into Thursday as well, through recent model trends have started to show drier conditions as early as Thursday afternoon. All the while, temperatures will stay fairly steady, but there will be a gradual cool down into the upper 50’s into Friday.

With low pressure re-developing near the Atlantic coastline into Friday, clouds are going to remain stubborn to end the week but it’s looking dry other than a few stray showers. Finally, high pressure will move in and have some influence to kick off the weekend, as Saturday will feature some sunshine. Get your outdoor activities in while you can, because these dry conditions may not last all that long. The overall pattern is still going to be very slow-moving, but another system will be developing across the Southeast and heading to the Atlantic coastline Sunday into next Monday. There’s still plenty of uncertainty, but if this system tracks far enough north we could see additional showers to kick off next week.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson