Showers are gone, but some morning fog is possible

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! SHOWERS CONTINUE TO PULL OUT OF THE AREA AS A LOW MOVES AWAY, LEADING TO DRIER AIR GRADUALLY FILTERING INTO THE REGION, AS HIGH PRESSURE RETURNS OVERNIGHT. THERE STILL; HOWEVER; MAYBE SOME PATCHY FOG, AS LOW-LEVEL MOISTURE LINGERS. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BACK INTO THE MIDDLE 30S TO LOWER 40S.

TOMORROW WE GET A BREAK FROM THE RAIN, AS AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN, BUT THE DRY WEATHER WILL BE SHORT-LIVED. AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES TUESDAY WILL TOP OUT IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S, SO WE START THE WARMING PROCESS ACROSS THE AREA. ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL RAPIDLY APPROACH TUESDAY NIGHT, INTO WEDNESDAY, MORE WIDESPREAD RAIN RETURNS, BRINGING AN ADDITIONAL HALF INCH OF PRECIPITATION ON TOP OF THE MONDAY RAIN TOTALS, BEFORE EXITING THE AREA WEDNESDAY EVENING. ANOTHER WEAK HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BUILD OVER OUR REGION BRIEFLY ON THURSDAY WITH SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S BEFORE WE END THE WEEK ON A MOSTLY CLOUDY NOTE AND SOME SHOWERS. THE WEEKEND STARTS OFF WITH CLOUDS AND SOME SHOWERS BUT ENDS ON A DRY NOTE WITH COOLER TEMPERATURES ARRIVING.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS EARLY, WITH DECREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN AND SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS DEPARTING. TURNING COLDER. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY AND NIGHT!