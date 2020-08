Showers and some fog overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A WARM FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO LIFT A BIT FURTHER NORTH THROUGH THIS EVENING, INCREASING THE HUMIDITY AND COVERAGE OF STORMS. THERE IS EVEN A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER, WITH WIND BEING THE MAIN RISK AND A SLIGHT RISK OF FLOODING. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING FOR ALL COUNTIES EAST OF I-81 AND THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY. AFTER SEEING HIGHS ONCE AGAIN IN THE 80S, LOW TEMPS TONIGHT WILL DROP TO THE UPPER 60S TO UPPER 70S. THE AFOREMENTIONED WEAK FRONT WILL CONTINUE LIFTING NORTH THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT BEFORE IT GRADUALLY FALLS APART. THIS, IN TURN, WILL KEEP OUR AREA UNDER A TYPICAL SUMMERTIME PATTERN TO END THE WEEK, WITH AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS AND HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS. AGAIN, WITH MORE CLOUDS AND RAIN AROUND ON FRIDAY, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE LOW-MID 80S.

THIS WEEKEND IS SHAPING UP TO BE DRIER THAN NOT, AS AN AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS OVERHEAD. THERE IS STILL THE CHANCE FOR A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS THROWN INTO THE MIX, BUT BASICALLY THE WEEKEND IS NOT A WASHOUT. TRULY THE BEST CHANCE FOR ANY DIURNALLY DRIVEN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WOULD BE ON SUNDAY AS OPPOSED TO SATURDAY. THE AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OFFSHORE MONDAY ALLOWING FOR GREATER COVERAGE OF AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING SHOWERS AND STORMS BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK. IN ADDITION, TEMPERATURES WILL START TO RISE AND WITH HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS ALREADY IN PLACE, THE “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS COULD ONCE AGAIN REACH THE TRIPLE DIGITS IN SOME AREAS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT. LOWS FROM 63-73 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

WEEKEND: MAINLY DRY WITH SPOT SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY SATURDAY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!