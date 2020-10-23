Shower chances continue to look spotty Saturday

Friday: AM fog, dense in some locations, turning over to partly cloudy skies in the PM. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 76 (73-79)

Friday night: Increasing clouds, mostly cloudy by the AM. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 57 (54-59)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly to the south. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 71 (67-73), Low: 43 (39-46)

Sunday: A few peaks of sun early, but otherwise overcast and cool. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly over the mountains to the west. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Back at it again on this Friday morning with the word of the week: fog. Yesterday turned into a rather warm and sunny one once the fog cleared in the afternoon, with plenty of lower 80’s being seen. Overnight under fairly clear skies yet again the fog has returned for many, and like the last couple of days it will take until the middle to late morning for it to leave us, especially where it is most dense. Yet again, the second half of the day will be fairly sunny, but this time around there will be a few more clouds. This should mainly keep us in the 70’s this afternoon, but even still it’ll be a warm one for late October. Clouds begin to increase tonight as a cold front approaches, but this should at least limit any fog development.

Tomorrow’s cold front still looks to be weakening fairly rapidly as it arrives, not a good thing in a way since we’re hoping for a bit of rainfall across the area. With downsloping winds from the mountains and a lack of forcing, we’ll just see spotty showers at best, with most of the rain falling to the south in Virginia. The rest of us will stay dry, but at the very least we’ll begin to cool back down to near normal temperatures. Waking up Sunday morning we’ll be into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Don’t expect it to get much warmer from there, as high pressure will be to our northeast, giving us easterly winds. As is usually the case with this setup, fairly overcast skies will hang around and afternoon highs to end the weekend won’t escape the 50’s.

While the center of the country remains cold and active with storm systems, we’ll continue to just receive the scraps next week. A potent duel-low system sets up Monday to Wednesday, with a cutoff low way down to the south, and a northern low over the Great Lakes. Since neither low will be passing right overhead, we’re again not going to receive a massive amount of rain. Monday will have spotty showers over the mountains to the west, with Tuesday having isolated showers as the cold front passes by. Wednesday will be fairly cloudy but dry, and then we’ll be watching yet another low try to swing through next Thursday with more rain. Kept isolated showers toward the end of next week for now until the details with that system are clearer.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson