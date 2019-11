Show showers Tuesday look to replace Monday’s sunshine

Beyond a chance for snow showers Tuesday, we're dry through the rest of next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL PASS BY TO OUR NORTHWEST LATE THIS EVENING, CHANGING OUR WEATHER DRASTICALLY. A SOUTHWEST WIND DURING THE AFTERNOON BROUGHT TEMPS TO THE 60S, BUT AS THE LOW MOVES OFF TO THE NORTHEAST TONIGHT, THE COLD FRONT ASSOCIATED WITH THE LOW WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA AFTER MIDNIGHT, BRINGING IN MUCH COLDER AIR BEHIND THE FRONT. THIS AIR-MASS CHANGE WILL CAUSE RAIN TO MIX WITH AND CHANGE TO SNOW ACROSS THE ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS TOWARD MORNING. THE COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA TUESDAY MORNING AND A GUSTY NORTHWEST WIND WILL CAUSE TEMPS ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA TO FALL SHARPLY INTO THE 30S BEHIND THE FRONTAL PASSAGE (WITH 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS). BEHIND THE FRONT, A PERIOD OF PRECIPITATION WILL FORM THAT WILL LAST FOR A FEW HOURS OR SO, MAINLY EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AND CATOCTIN MOUNTAINS. THAT PRECIPITATION WILL BE RAIN TO START. HOWEVER, AS COLDER AIR WORKS IN THAT RAIN WILL LIKELY MIX WITH AND PERHAPS EVEN CHANGE TO A PERIOD OF SNOW BEFORE ENDING TUESDAY EVENING. VERY COLD CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED WITH MIN TEMPS IN THE TEENS AND 20S FOR MOST AREAS AND WIND CHILLS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE TEENS. EVEN COLDER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED IN THE MOUNTAINS AND WIND CHILLS BELOW ZERO LIKELY ABOVE 2500 FEET. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVERHEAD WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR, BUT WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DIMINISH LATER WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. WE’LL REMAIN DRY LATE IN THE WEEK AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND, AND WHILE TEMPERATURES DO REBOUND TO SOME EXTENT…IT’LL STILL BE A DECENT BIT BELOW AVERAGE BY DAY AND BY NIGHT.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW. LOWS: 32-37. WEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MIX PRECIPITATION LIKELY, BEFORE TURNING TO SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS FALL THROUGH THE 30S. LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED EAST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AS SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 2-4” IS POSSIBLE TOWARD GARRETT COUNTY.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND MILDER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH POSSIBLE LATE DAY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!