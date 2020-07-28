Severe storms possible today, gusty winds and heavy rain main threats

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, mainly across Northern Virginia and the DC metro between 3-6 PM. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and small hail. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 89 (84-93)

Tuesday night: Gradually clearing skies with showers and storms ending early. Winds: Light WNW, Low: 67 (62-70)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 92 (86-96), Low: 69 (67-72)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yet another scorcher yesterday to add to the month of July total we’ve seen across the viewing area, as highs we’re back in the middle and upper 90’s. A few clouds started arriving from the west as a cold front is approaching, but we remained dry. The clouds are a bit more numerous this morning, and they will continue to fill in as the day moves along. For the most part the actual front will stay north of us, but there will be shower and storm activity across the region later, mainly between 3-6 PM. Some of the storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail. It looks like the focus area for the storms, especially any severe weather, will be across Northern Virginia and the DC metro.

Heading into the overnight, the front will finally pass through and the storms should end quickly. This front stalls near southern Virginia by Wednesday, creating a divide between drier air to the north and lots of moisture to the south. After a brief break from the 90’s today, we’ll be warm once again Wednesday under lots of sun, just without the humidity. Thursday stays dry as well, but like we mentioned yesterday, this stalled boundary has the possibility to meander a bit. On Friday, a weak low pressure center is expected to ride along the front to the east, allowing for some additional clouds and some possible rainfall as the week ends.

Saturday could see more of the same, but as of right now it appears we may be able to start the weekend on a dry note with fairly seasonal temperatures continuing as well. A larger trough to the north starts to dig in Sunday and into next week, pushing the stalled front back north as a warm front. Isolated to scattered showers and storms, with plenty of clouds thanks to additional moisture is looking likely by early next week. The good news is temperatures still won’t be able to warm up all that much in the short-term because of this.

Keep an eye to the sky and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson