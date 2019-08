Scott’s NOVA forecast_052219

GOOD WEDNESDAY! AN AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING ACROSS THE 4-STATE REGION TODAY WILL KEEP US DRY AND COMFORTABLE. VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN AND TEMPERATURES WILL RISE RAPIDLY THROUGHOUT THE DAY GETTING INTO THE LOWER AND MID 70’S MOST AREAS, EXCEPT FOR A FEW UPPER 60’S IN MOUNTAIN MARYLAND. A WARM FRONT WILL APPROACH FROM THE WEST AND PASS NORTHWARD TONIGHT, GOING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. THIS, IN TURN, MAY SPARK A FEW OVERNIGHT SHOWERS AT TIMES.



ONCE THE THURSDAY MORNING SHOWERS MOVE OUT, OF THE AREA, ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND EVEN A FEW STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. CURRENTLY, THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS THE 4-STATE AREA UNDER A “SLIGHT RISK” OF SEEING SEVERE WEATHER, WITH THE BIGGEST THREATS BEING GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL. A FEW OF THOSE STORMS COULD PACK AN EXTRA PUNCH, SO KEEP AN EYE ON THE SKIES IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS. THIS WILL ALSO SET THE STAGE FOR WARM AND MORE HUMID AIR TO RETURN IN OUR REGION. HIGHS ON THURSDAY WILL LIKELY CLIMB INTO THE 80S ONCE AGAIN AND STAY THERE THROUGH THE UPCOMING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. HIGH PRESSURE, HOWEVER, SHOULD DO JUST ENOUGH TO KEEP FRIDAY DRY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN TWO MONTHS. BEYOND FRIDAY, EACH DAY THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND WILL LIKELY HOLD A CHANCE FOR AT LEAST A FEW PASSING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS AS AN AREA OF LOW-PRESSURE TRACK THROUGH THE GREAT LAKES AND SLOWLY SENDS A COLD FRONT OUR WAY. THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND DOES NOT; HOWEVER, LOOK LIKE A WASHOUT, AS THERE WILL BE MANY DRY HOURS TOO.



HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:



TODAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS: 71-76. SOUTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 55-65. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.



FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.



SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.



SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.



MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.



TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.



HAVE A GREAT DAY!

– METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER