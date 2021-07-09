Scattered storms this afternoon, a few could be on the stronger side

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning fog, then scattered PM showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 88 (84-91)

Friday night: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Winds: NW 3-5 mph, Low: 64 (60-67)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray storm possible late, otherwise staying dry and comfortable. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 85 (80-89), Low: 66 (64-69)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Elsa ended up sparing our area of any significant impacts as expected yesterday, with just a couple of wind damage reports out of Fairfax County and some heavy downpours across the region. Because of that fresh rainfall, we’re waking up to some dense fog in western MD and southern PA, but aside from that its quiet with Elsa now heading into the Northeast. A weak cold front is going to cross the region this afternoon, so we’re not totally done with showers and storms yet. Have the rain gear handy from noon onward, and keep aware as a few storms could end up on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail. Any activity will wind down tonight as skies clear out even more.

Saturday will be the most beautiful day of the weekend, and for that matter the entire forecast. Humidity levels will drop behind the cold front, and overall it’s going to be a dry day outside of a stray storm very late in the day over the mountains. Sunday this will change however, as the front that just crossed through will bounce back north as a warm front. This will touch off another round of scattered showers and storms, ending the weekend on a slightly soggier note.

Bermuda high pressure is going to strengthen back up over the Atlantic once again next week, pumping warmth and humidity our direction most of next week. That will keep our weather pattern pretty stagnant, with upper 80’s to lower 90’s, plenty of humidity, and daily afternoon storm chances. Monday will likely be a bit soggier than the other days of the work week with that warm front mentioned above still nearby. Otherwise, storms will be hit or miss through next Thursday, but if you end up under one of these storms you’ll get a nice brief cool break.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson