Scattered showers will make for a soggy end to the day

Thursday: Lots of sunshine early, then increasing clouds through the PM with a few light showers possible before sunset. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 70 (66-75)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly to the south and east. Winds: L&V, Low: 49 (45-52)

Friday: Gradually clearing, becoming partly cloudy by the PM. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph, High: 65 (61-69), Low: 41 (37-46)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, then increasing clouds late. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, then increasing clouds late. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

A new month is upon us, and as the calendar flips over we’re reverting back to cooler conditions for the most part once again. Skies have remained clear most of the night, and after seasonal afternoon highs yesterday we have seasonably cool lows down into the 50’s. Dry conditions are expected for the most part today, with highs back up near 70 degrees. A shortwave is developing near the Great Lakes however, and both the upper and lower levels of the atmosphere are lining up perfectly to create some additional clouds and showers later on. Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a few light showers possibly developing over NOVA. Most of the rain will fall overnight in the form of scattered showers, and the southeastern half of the viewing area will see this rain while the rest of us stay dry.

Any activity will clear out of the area by Friday morning as a reinforcing cold front pushes through. Behind this front is another shot of colder air, setting us up for a weekend of sunshine with highs in the 60’s and lows well down into the 40’s. Both Friday and Saturday night there is a chance the higher elevations drop into the 30’s, and with fairly calm conditions frost formation is not out of the question. Heading into Sunday afternoon, we’re likely to see another increase in cloud cover as another trough of low pressure approaches the area. Still not expecting any rain until Monday starts at least.

There has been a lot of uncertainty with the system Monday, mostly with its strength and exact positioning, which would impact how much rain we could see. One trend that has become more clear is that as this trough digs, the low is creates is likely to be more northeast of the area off of the coast, which should keep us in the clear from too much rain. The strength of this setup is still a question mark, so kept us with scattered showers for Monday. Tuesday high pressure clears us out, and we should keep dry conditions into Wednesday with very seasonal temperatures hanging around.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson