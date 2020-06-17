Scattered showers fill in across Northern Virginia Wednesday

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in Northern Virginia with a few possibly tracking farther north. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 77 (70-79)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Winds: E 5-10 mph, Low: 63 (57-66)

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers, plenty of dry time in between as well. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 79 (73-81), Low: 64 (59-67)

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

1st Day of Summer: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s only gradual, but finally this morning we’re seeing some movement in the weather pattern. After another day of dry conditions and broken clouds yesterday, the upper-level and surface lows to the south are finally moving north, being seen over North Carolina this morning. Light showers and drizzle have been pushing into Northern Virginia and the DC metro, weakening as they do so. Expect this trend to continue today, with isolated showers in these areas. Farther to the north, the rest of the viewing area will see increased cloud cover but stay fairly dry overall. Even still, a few light showers can’t be completely ruled out from drifting north on a fairly cool and cloudy day.

Rain chances continue to gradually increase Wednesday night and Thursday as the stacked low moves even closer. Thursday gives us our best chance at widespread coverage of showers, though there will still be plenty of dry time in between any rainfall. It will begin to get noticeably more humid as well, as plenty of moisture will be pulled in from the Atlantic. Once we get into Thursday night, the surface low will begin to wash out completely, leaving us with just the stubborn upper-level low overhead. This means that Friday will see a bit more sunshine and warmth, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible because of the lingering upper-level feature.

The rest of the forecast features plenty of warmth and humidity, with minor rain chances each day thanks to a stagnant pattern and that warmth we just mentioned. Saturday isolated storms will be possible as the upper-level low departs, with Sunday looking like the driest day ahead since no significant features will be nearby. Monday and Tuesday a low will stall a front near the Great Lakes, acting as enough of an influence for spotty to isolated showers and storms to be possible both days. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with warm overnight lows from the weekend into early next week.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson