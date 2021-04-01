Scattered rain/snow showers linger as winds kick up

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy, with scattered rain/snow showers, mostly in the AM. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-35 mph, High: 44 (38-48)

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and still breezy with spotty mountain snow showers possible. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 26 (20-29)

Friday: Partly cloudy and blustery. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 45 (42-49), Low: 28 (23-31)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Soggy conditions have been with us for almost an entire 24 hours now, though we did manage to catch quite a stretch of dry time yesterday afternoon and evening. Rain returned overnight, and temperatures have been falling quickly as well. Some snow has been trying to mix in with the rain over western MD and southern PA, but dry air is bringing a quick end to the mixed precipitation in these locations. As temperatures continue to fall and most of the precipitation starts to end by mid-morning, we’ll still carry a chance for scattered rain/snow showers with cold northwest winds in place. The mountains will be the prime location to see any additional precipitation, while the valleys stay mainly dry.

Other than the last of this precipitation, the big story to end the week will be how blustery and chilly it will be. Winds could gust up to 30-35 mph today, with steady winds of 15-25 mph continuing straight through Friday. Meanwhile, temperatures will only get into the 40’s both today and tomorrow, with overnight lows dropping into the 20’s. Not ideal to say the least, especially after the taste of spring we’ve had lately. If you have any sensitive plants outside, you may want to cover those or bring them inside the next couple of nights.

Major improvements are on the way just in time for Easter weekend though. High pressure will settle in to our south on Saturday, and under plenty of sunshine we’ll return to the upper 50’s. Easter Sunday is looking even warmer, with highs up into the upper 60’s, which will be perfect for outdoor setups for the holiday. Warmer conditions will hold pat as we head into next week, as a bit of a blocking pattern starts to set up. Quiet conditions look to also continue, but there are some minor details that we’ll be watching. One of these will be a front that may stall nearby after its passes through Monday. If this front is close enough to the area, we could see spotty showers here and there Tuesday and next Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday and stay warm out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson