Rush hour likely to be soggy as scattered storms develop

Wednesday: Sunny AM, then partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 90 (87-94)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers before midnight. Winds: Light W, Low: 70 (66-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 92 (89-95), Low: 72 (69-75)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a leftover storm possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Not much changed for us yesterday, as hot and humid conditions persisted. Unlike Monday, there certainly weren’t as many storms, with a few spotted throughout the evening over the mountains of WV and western MD, as well as over southern PA. Sunshine will push our already mild early morning temperatures back toward 90 degrees again today, but we should stay about five degrees cooler today. And upper-level disturbance will be crossing through, acting as a trigger for more storms to develop today. The one limiting factor is that it’s fairly dry at the surface, so while rain won’t be extremely commonplace this afternoon and evening, it will certainly be more likely compared to yesterday. As has been the case all week, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out given the recent heat.

Any showers and storms will end by midnight, and then ridging will take back over for Thursday, producing a completely dry but still rather hot and humid day. This trend will continue with little interruption into Friday, but a very slow-moving front will be approaching from the north and could be enough to spark some isolated storms before the work week ends. This front is going to be an annoyance for weekend plans, as recent model trends have slowed down its progression through the area, which will mean a rather soggy weekend.

Saturday appears to be the main day for numerous showers and storms, with plenty of built up heat and moisture available ahead of the front. On Sunday the front should be directly overhead and stall out for a bit, continuing to produce scattered areas of rain. Temperatures and humidity levels should start dropping a little bit though as the front passes, so that’s one nice thing to look forward to. By the start of next week we should see the front finally drop south of us, with drier conditions into Monday and next Tuesday as temperatures start to rise back up toward the 90-degree mark.

Have a lovely Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson