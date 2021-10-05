Rounds of fog and clouds continue to be on tap

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with morning fog, then spotty showers in the afternoon, mainly to the south. Winds: Light NE, High: 77 (74-80)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early, then areas of fog late. Winds: Light E, Low: 66 (63-68)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning fog, then spotty showers possible late. Winds: E 4-8 mph, High: 73 (69-75), Low: 64 (60-66)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re going to have another grey start after plenty of clouds and isolated showers continued to stick around last evening and overnight. Areas of dense fog have developed, mainly across WV and western and central MD. There is patchy fog across the rest of the viewing area as well, and this fog will stick around until roughly mid-morning with very little wind or movement out there. We will be under the same set of conditions as yesterday, this time with a backdoor cold front draped across VA and southern MD. This front will be the main focal point of any spotty showers, with drier conditions to the north. Many of us will just see mostly cloudy, warm, and damp conditions again today, with more fog expected tonight.

A ridge of high pressure will nudge in from the northeast Wednesday into Thursday, pushing the above mentioned cold front more to the south. This won’t do much to break up the clouds, as a light onshore flow from the Atlantic will persist. Rain showers will be much tougher to come by though, as the majority of the time it will be dry. Each morning we’ll see areas of fog yet again, as temperatures cool off just a little bit. By Friday, the storm system that’s been lingering nearby and creating this warm and stagnant pattern will finally get moving. Overcast skies and isolated showers can be expected as the work week wraps up.

Soggy conditions will be sticking around on Saturday, as this storm system slowly transitions across the mountains and to the coastline. There is a chance we could see some steadier rain over the same areas, especially over the mountains, so we may have to watch for the potential of some isolated flooding issues. Otherwise, conditions will gradually improve through the weekend, with clearing skies and some lingering showers Sunday before our first completely rain-free day with some sunshine next Monday. Temperatures throughout the next seven days look to stay near or slightly above average.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson