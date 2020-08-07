Risk of flash flooding extends into Friday

Mostly dry with a little bit more sunshine for the weekend.

Showers and storms may also begin a bit earlier today. Thundershowers should wrap-up before midnight. Humid air may stagnate overnight, causing fog as we go into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning may come with a little leftover drizzle associated with the patchy fog. Clouds will begin to exit on Saturday, leaving a bit more sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will increase over the weekend.

While we see sunshine to start the week, clouds will begin to filter back into the region. A mix of sun and clouds may lead temperatures into the 90’s, causing a brief wave of heat. The chance for showers and storms increases as we head into the middle part of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will try to keep temperatures below 90 degrees, but the excess humidity will keep us from seeing any relief.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thundershowers, a few of which may produce flooding. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the light out of the north and east.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers with fog to come after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Humid air may stagnate.

Saturday: Clearing skies with a leftover shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Fare with partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for a few more thunderstorms with more cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Thursday: A rinse and repeat of Wednesday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen