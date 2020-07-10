Relief for dry locations across Northern Virginia looks limited

Friday: Partly cloudy and quieter to the west, with more clouds and scattered tropical showers possible to the east and breezy at times. Winds: NE 10-20 mph, High: 89 (83-92)

Friday night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, mainly early and mainly to the west. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 73 (68-75)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, but lots of dry time. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 92 (85-94), Low: 69 (64-73)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies and very hot and humid. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We made it to another weekend! Well, almost anyway as we get into this Friday. For those of you looking for rainfall, I don’t have the most promising news as much of our region is going to be stuck between the best soggy weather. As of last evening, Tropical Storm Fay was named and the storm resides near the coast of Virginia Beach. On the northeast side, there’s a large swath of heavy rainfall that has already pushed inland along the eastern shore of Maryland. As Fay continues to track north today, the bulk of the rainfall will remain just east of the Chesapeake Bay, with some scattered showers tracking far enough west into central Maryland. Otherwise, we’re looking at a dry, humid, and slightly breezy day with the tropical storm nearby.

There is still a cold front to our west, and that will be approaching before the day is done as well. However, as it approaches it will be weakening quickly, especially as it encounters an atmosphere that has been spent by Tropical Storm Fay. So, only isolated showers and storms are likely to be seen tonight and Saturday, with lots of dry time expected. Whatever is left of the front will stall along the coastline into Sunday, keeping mainly isolated rain chances around to end the weekend. Warm and humid conditions will continue to be persistent, but there are no signs of any soaking showers or storms that we really could use in drier locations.

Said stalled front will still have influence on Monday and a shortwave piece of energy drops south. This will again lead to some scattered showers and storms, but nothing too substantial. High pressure then keeps us dry through the rest of the forecast, and even more heat and humidity builds from the south. By the middle to end of next week we’re looking at highs well into the middle and upper 90’s with humidity, pushing heat index values to 100 degrees or better, likely meaning heat advisories for some locations.

Have a great Friday and weekend folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson