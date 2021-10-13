Ramping up the warmth as sunshine starts returning

Wednesday: Areas of fog and clouds in the AM, then finally clearing in the PM. Winds: Light SW, High: 78 (74-81)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 59 (55-62)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, High: 80 (76-83), Low: 61 (57-64)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a repetitive pattern it’s been, no doubt it still feels like we’re in a time loop. Clouds socked in across the area once again yesterday, keeping us cool and damp. Under little to no wind overnight, clouds have lingered, and areas of dense fog have formed through the heart of the viewing area. Will continue to be grey and cool into the mid-morning, but there’s already some signs that the marine layer is wearing away. What this means is that all the fog and clouds should break up and some sunshine returns this afternoon. This will make all the difference, as we’ll end up 10-15 degrees warmer than recent days. Skies will continue to clear out some tonight, with fog not nearly as likely given the drier air.

High pressure continues to bring in the sunshine for Thursday and Friday, with a very amplified pattern still in place across the country. While those out west will continue to be rather cold and even snowy, we’ll continue to see very warm conditions under a massive ridge in the upper levels. At the surface, winds out of the south combined with the sunshine will push temperatures into the 80’s to wrap up the work week. A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday as the storm out west starts heading our way. A line of scattered showers and gusty winds will accompany this front, so conditions will be hit or miss and a bit soggy to kick off the weekend.

Gusty northwest breezes behind this front will quickly bring back fall after a long time away. Temperatures will plummet from near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon to near 50 degrees by Sunday morning. A massive area of Canadian high pressure will then influence our conditions through the first half of next week, with very little changing Sunday through next Tuesday. Gear up for mostly sunny skies, highs in the 60’s and lows finally chilling down into the 40’s for a much more typical October forecast.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson