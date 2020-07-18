Rains stayed south Friday; the weekend looks hot and humid

The heat index over the weekend will range from 100-105.

Hot and humid on Friday with temperatures continuing up the mercury over the weekend. Heat index values are likely to rise into the 100’s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of excessive heat as we head into Sunday and Monday with indices ranging from 105 to 110.

Any relief that will come over the weekend will be at night, but low will only drop into the 70’s. While a few clouds may enter the region on Monday, it will not be until Tuesday until we see the chance of any sort of rain. The highest chance for next week currently stands on Tuesday. A stalled system may give us a few more showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds and slightly cooler weather will lower our temperatures down into the lower 90’s by the end of the week as we await the next round of excessive heat of summer.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Clearing skies with lows falling into the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at five being light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Thick heat and humidity with stagnate air. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s.

Sunday: Hot and humid with sweltering temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Heat index values up to 105.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Heat index values up to 110.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s. Heat index values will be up to 105.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. Highs will be mid to upper 90’s

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen