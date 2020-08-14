Rainfall looks to mostly stay south as the week ends

Friday: More clouds early, then turning partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 85 (82-89)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and generally dry, but a lingering shower can’t be ruled out. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (64-71)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, heavy rainfall is likely with any stronger storms. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 81 (78-86), Low: 67 (64-70)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was another dud of a day as far as rainfall was concerned for many locations yesterday. Heavy rain and storms got going early in the day to the south and east, fizzling out as the day wore on, leaving the rest of us without much to work with the rest of the day. So, many of us stayed dry and humid, with temperatures that stayed in the 80’s but with some sun it still warmed up a good bit. Today should be fairly similar to yesterday, with more dry time than not and temperatures in the 80’s. Given the close proximity of the front that’s been the cause of these storm chances, there could be some isolated stuff out there, but there at least is no flood threat today.

Over the weekend, a low pressure center will be riding up the Atlantic Coast, while at the same time another low will develop closer to the mountains along the stalled front. Being wedged in between the two, better chances for showers and storms will be there Saturday and Sunday. Of course, this is mixed with dry time once again, but heavy rainfall will once again be possible with any stronger storms. High temperatures will be on the cooler side all weekend, likely not getting out the 70’s Sunday, quite a nice relief given how hot it has been all summer.

A ridge of high pressure drops out of Canada for early next week, pushing drier and more comfortable conditions our way Monday through Wednesday. Not really expecting any rain during this time, though spotty showers could be around on Monday. Highs will rebound some, but we still are staying in the 80’s. The middle and later parts of next week another front will set up and stall, this time along the coast. As we’ve seen before, this means isolated showers and storms could push just far enough west, so included those as part of next Thursday’s forecast.

Hope you all have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson