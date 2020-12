Rain starts off the New Year in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, WE’LL GET A BRIEF BREAK IN THE WEATHER, ALTHOUGH IT WILL REMAIN MOSTLY CLOUDY AND A CHILLY ONE, AS WELL. THE DRY PERIOD WILL BE BRIEF, AS THE SECOND OF THREE QUICK MOVING STORM SYSTEMS MOVES INTO THE AREA BY FRIDAY. SUNRISE LOOKS TO BE DRY, BUT MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL LIKELY SPREAD ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA BY MID-AFTERNOON, WITH MOSTLY RAIN, BUT IN HIGHER ELEVATIONS THE COLD AIR LOOKS TO LINGER LONG ENOUGH FOR ICE ACCUMULATION AND THAT IS WHY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED AN ICE STORM WARNINGS FOR GARRETT/ALLEGANY/MINERAL/GRANT AND THE BLUE RIDGE, WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ELSEWHERE. EXPECT MINIMAL ICE IN THE VALLEYS, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE I-81 CORRIDOR, BUT ICE AMOUNTS WILL INCREASE QUICKLY WITH ELEVATION GAINED. TEMPS FRIDAY AFTERNOON WILL BE CHILLY AND IN THE 30S, BUT COULD RISE WELL INTO THE 40S BY LATE FRIDAY NIGHT.

Icy roads are a possibility on Friday as an Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Garrett and Allegany counties in Western Maryland and Grant and Mineral counties in West Virginia. The warning is issued from mid-morning Friday to near midnight Saturday. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for lesser amounts of ice build-up. Stay safe! – Scott Sumner

SATURDAY COULD START OFF WITH SOME FOG; OTHERWISE, IT IS FORECAST TO BE DRY FROM SUNRISE TO SUNSET. THE OTHER THING ABOUT SATURDAY IS THAT IT WILL LIKELY BE THE WARMEST DAY OVER THE NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO RISE WELL INTO THE 50S, BUT THIS WARM RESPITE LOOKS SHORT-LIVED, AS ANOTHER SYSTEM WILL BE MOVING IN QUICKLY SATURDAY NIGHT. SUNDAY, RAIN WILL BE ON OUR DOORSTEP AND PLACES COULD SEE UPWARDS OF A HALF AN INCH TO AN INCH, WITH LESSER AMOUNTS OF NEAR A QUARTER OF AN INCH FOR AREAS MAINLY ALONG AND WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. HEADING INTO THE FIRST FULL WEEK OF 2021, THE WEATHER LOOKS DRY AS THE THIRD AND LAST STORM SYSTEM MOVES OFF THE COAST SUNDAY NIGHT. HAVE A WONDERFUL NEW YEAR!

TONIGHT: SHOWERS DEPART, MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 26-37 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MORNING MIX, THEN RAINY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO UPPER 40S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

SUNDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 40S

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S

THURSDAY: CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE, BUT DRY DAY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

HAVE A SAFE NIGHT!