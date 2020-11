Rain showers will return for Thanksgiving

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT, THE WINDS WILL RELAX AND UNDER MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES OUR TEMPS WILL DROP TO THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S IN MOST SPOTS, WITH UPPER 30S POSSIBLE ALONG THE BAY AND IN DOWNTOWN DC. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BECOME CENTERED OVERHEAD TOMORROW MORNING, BEFORE MOVING AWAY TUESDAY NIGHT; THIS, IN TURN, WILL LEAD TO A QUIET WEATHER DAY, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S. OVERNIGHT TUESDAY, HIGH CLOUDS WILL START TO MOVE IN WELL IN ADVANCE OF THE NEXT SYSTEM, WHICH WHEN COMBINED WITH A LIGHT SOUTHERLY WIND, WILL HELP TO KEEP TEMPERATURES UP A BIT COMPARED TO TONIGHT. EXPECTED LOWS TUESDAY EVENING WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE 30S TO LOWER 40S. WEDNESDAY WILL FEATURE A LOT OF CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA, BUT CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN DRY. HIGHS ON WEDNESDAY WILL TOP OUT IN THE MID- UPPER 50S. BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT, RAIN SHOWERS WILL START TO MOVE INTO THE AREA, WHICH SHOULD LAST ON AND OFF THROUGH THE EVENING. LOWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT WILL BE IN THE 40S TO AROUND 50. THANKSGIVING DAY, A COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE AREA BRINGING EARLY DAY SHOWERS AND PERHAPS EVEN A THUNDERSTORM BEFORE SKIES GRADUALLY CLEAR LATE IN THE DAY CARRYING INTO BLACK FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND. ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL DEVELOP SUNDAY AND BRING THE REGION MORE RAIN TO START NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS RANGE FROM 30-35 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S..

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING SHOWERS AND SLOW CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRYING OUT. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 40S AND 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!