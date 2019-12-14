Rain showers to come in this morning

We hope to see more rainfall for the valley on Saturday.

Another round of rain is likely Saturday. Some mixing of wintry precipitation to the highest elevations to the west in Garrett and Somerset Counties. Most of the region will see a quarter to half-inch of rain. The highest mountains to the west will see about 2-4 inches of snow if we are lucky. We may also see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of icy precipitation for those higher elevations, be sure to observe the weather in those higher elevations along the windward side of the Alleghenies.

There will be a few mountain snow showers possible Sunday morning while the rest of the region sees gusty winds, but clearing skies. Another system of rain and snow will come on Monday. Monday morning, back to work, we will see a few possible snowflakes before switching to all rain as we head into the day. Continued showers will go onward into parts of Tuesday.

Bitterly cold temperatures are to come during the middle part of the week as a cold front passes Tuesday. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the 30’s with winds carrying into Thursday. Wind chills will be in the 20’s!

We will see a slight warm-up as we head into Friday. Partly cloudy skies for the end of the week, but more clouds will come for next Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest weather forecast.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Overcast skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Gradual clearing with gusty winds. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the west and northwest 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mountain snow possible for the highest elevations out to the west while the rest of the region attempts to clear. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Rain and snow early before switching to all rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Continued showers possible before clearing out late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Expect clearing skies with bitterly cold winds. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30’s.

Thursday: Windy conditions with clear skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies with more clouds to come late. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen