Rain returns to Northern Virginia on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, OUR SKIES WILL BE MOSTLY CLOUDY, AND WILL ONCE AGAIN SEE AND FEEL A COOL NIGHT. BY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH AN EASTERLY, ONSHORE WIND ACROSS THE AREA, TEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO STRUGGLE MIGHTILY TO REACH 60 DEGREES. BOTTOM LINE IS THAT FRIDAY LOOKS LIKE A WET, DREARY, AND CHILLY DAY FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE BACK IN FOR A BRIEF TIME ON SATURDAY, BUT TEMPERATURES WILL STILL BE A FEW DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE. OUR RATHER SOGGY PATTERN FOR MAY CONTINUES ON MOTHER’S DAY, AS MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN AND THEN RAIN CHANCES INCREASE GOING INTO SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. WET WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY AFTERNOON, ALL BEFORE A WEAK COLD FRONT BRINGS AN END TO THE SHOWERS. CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BRING SUNSHINE BACK TO THE MID-ATLANTIC AND NORTHEASTERN STATES NEXT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY. OVERALL, MORE SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK WITH LITTLE RISK OF ANY SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 45-55 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAINY, AND COOL. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH POSSIBLE PM SPRINKLE/SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS/THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, COOL, AND RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!