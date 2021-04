Rain returns on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, MD.(WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, SKIES WILL INITIALLY BE PARTLY CLOUDY, BUT THEN MORE CLOUDS WILL START TO STREAM INTO THE AREA OVERNIGHT IN ADVANCE OF OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER. WITH CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE, LOW TEMPERATURES SHOULD RANGE FROM THE MID-40S TO MID-50S. WEDNESDAY, SHOWERS WILL BREAK OUT ACROSS THE AREA DURING THE LATE MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING. INITIALLY, THE SHOWERS AREN`T EXPECTED TO BE OVERLY HEAVY, BUT A STEADY RAIN SHOULD CREATE PUDDLES ON THE PAVEMENT FOR THE DRIVE HOME. AFTER MIDNIGHT, THE SHOWERS WILL BE OUT OF THE AREA AND DRIER WEATHER WILL START TO WORK ITS WAY IN. A STORM TO OUR NORTH THURSDAY WILL HELP TO SLOWLY USHER IN COOLER TEMPERATURES DURING THE AFTERNOON, AND IF THERE IS ANY MOISTURE AROUND, SOME ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS MAY BE SEEN IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE ALLEGANY FRONT BY NIGHTFALL. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY SHOULD REMAIN MOSTLY DRY, BUT SATURDAY NIGHT MORE CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AND BY SUNDAY ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE. TEMPERATURES HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND WILL BE CHILLY, BUT MODERATION IN DAYTIME HIGHS WILL EVENTUALLY BE SEEN AS WE HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: EARLY EVENING SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 45-50 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND GETTING COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 50S

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH PASSING AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!