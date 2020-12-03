Rain returns Friday as a low tracks toward the coast

Thursday: Some sunshine early on, otherwise increasing clouds and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 50 (45-53)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 37 (32-40)

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers, the steadiest rain will fall later in the day and mostly to the east. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 48 (45-52), Low: 39 (33-41)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain/snow showers, any snow will occur over the mountains to the west. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Brisk early December winds helped return sunshine to the viewing area yesterday, but it kept things chilly as well. Skies have remained clear and winds have been calm overnight, dropping temperatures into the 20’s and 30’s. An area of clouds has already reformed over western Maryland and West Virginia this morning, so some won’t have much sunshine to even start the day with. Others to the east will get a little sunshine early, but the trend of increasing clouds will continue and much of the day will be mostly cloudy. Despite this, southerly winds will help push our highs back into the 50’s, making it feel less chilly.

We should stay dry overnight, but by tomorrow precipitation will be moving in. Models have finally started to come to some agreement on the track and timing of the next storm system. It looks like this low will track south of us, crossing southern Virginia and to the Atlantic coastline late Friday into Friday night. Out ahead of the low itself, plenty of warmth and moisture will fill in, thus creating an area of showers and pockets of steady rain. These showers will begin tomorrow morning and turn to a steady rain Friday night across the area, with the highest rainfall amounts east of I-95. The big thing here is that everyone sees rain only, with any transition to snowfall holding off until early Saturday morning, and only over the western mountains.

As this system departs and strengthens off of the Atlantic coastline, breezy northwest winds will create a brisk setup Saturday, with lingering rain and snow showers around. Snowfall won’t amount to much, especially with moisture heading out. Skies clear out Sunday as we remain chilly to end the weekend. A shortwave disturbance is likely to increase clouds Monday, but as of right now precipitation isn’t expected with this. Continued variable cloud cover but dry conditions are expected for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson