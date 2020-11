Rain moves away overnight into Friday morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! AFTER A SOAKING RAIN AND CONTINUED FLOODING THROUGHOUT PARTS OF THE AREA, OUR WEATHER WILL SLOWLY IMPROVE AS A COLD FRONT SLOWLY SINKS SOUTH. TONIGHT, AREAS OF FOG AND DRIZZLE LOOK TO IMPACT THE REGION MUCH OF THE NIGHT, THOUGH DRIER AIR WILL BE CREEPING IN FROM THE WEST. OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM 41-51 DEGREES. HIGH PRESSURE WILL NOSE INTO THE AREA FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY AND PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN. HIGHS ON FRIDAY LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID-60S IN VIRGINIA. LOWS FRIDAY NIGHT WILL DROP INTO THE 30S AND 40S BEFORE RISING INTO THE 50S SATURDAY.

Here are preliminary rain totals for Northern Virginia. Just as forecast 1-3″ of precipitation fell yesterday into today. Clearer skies will be with us on Friday – Scott Sumner

SOME HIGH CLOUDS WILL START TO MOVE IN FROM THE WEST LATE SATURDAY WELL AHEAD OF THE NEXT FRONT, BUT ANY AND ALL RAIN SHOWERS IS FORECAST TO HOLD OFF UNTIL WELL AFTER MIDNIGHT AND CLOSER TO DAYBREAK SUNDAY. A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA QUICKLY WITH LITTLE MOISTURE, SUNDAY AFTERNOON, AS RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO STAY BELOW A QUARTER OF AN INCH. AFTER THE FRONT PASSES THROUGH AND THE SHOWERS STOP, OUR WEATHER THEN TURNS BLUSTERY AND OUR TEMPERATURES DROP SHARPLY. THIS COOL AND BREEZY PATTERN WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK BEFORE TEMPS BEGIN TO MODERATE LATE NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS, DRIZZLE AND FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 41-51 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!