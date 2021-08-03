Rain hugs the coast Wednesday into Thursday

Good Tuesday! Today, a stationary front just off the coast; has brought some more clouds into the area, but temperatures were near normal temperatures and once again our day was rain-free. The latest forecast solutions have trended drier on Wednesday, with the best chance for any shower activity in the next 24 hours across southern Maryland. With a bit more sunshine expected, high temperatures could inch up a couple of degrees, but it will still be pleasant. Wednesday night, lows remain near to slightly below climatology and the humidity will still be in check. Thursday, most of the area will once again be dry, but a few showers may crop up west of I-81 during the afternoon to evening hours. The coastal front, that is currently stationary to our south, will move off the coast, allowing another round of high pressure to impact our weather as we end the week. As a result, we’ll keep conditions on the dry side with only isolated instances of showers and thunderstorms, until the weekend and beyond. Temperatures by the end of the weekend will start to rise to above normal readings, giving us 90s once again. The dog days of summer, are still in our future.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for tonight. Call it variably cloudy, but dry and pleasant. Have a great night! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Coastal sprinkle/drizzle is possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered thundershowers. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a safe rest of the day!