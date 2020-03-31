Rain comes late this afternoon into the evening hours

Clouds will continue to move into the region as a storm system pass us to the south. Outer bands of rain should come into the area late this afternoon into the early evening hours and affect our overnight into early Wednesday morning. Most of the shower activity will taper down during the morning hours, but we could still see a few sprinkles during the afternoon.

Thursday, we clear out to a bit more sunshine across the region. Temperatures will be on the rise into the upper 50’s and 60’s by Thursday and Friday. Saturday will bring in a few extra clouds to the region for a chance of a sprinkle Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60’s.

After a sprinkle Sunday, we are looking to see a bit of sunshine on Monday. Highs will remain in the 60’s. Stay tuned for your latest forecast.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a shower late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the north and east at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: Overcast skies with rainfall across the area. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning and early afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Plan on partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen