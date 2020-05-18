Rain chances slowly increase this week after dry time Monday

Monday: Cloudy skies with a stray shower possible, but not likely, with dry conditions prevailing. Winds: E 8-12 mph, High: 69 (64-71)

Monday night: Overcast with a stray shower possible, but not likely. Winds: E 8-12 mph, Low: 53 (50-57)

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy at times, with a stray shower possible, but not likely. Winds: E 10-20 mph, High: 64 (58-68), Low: 49 (46-52)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s with lows in the middle and upper 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, conditions will clear out more as the day goes on. Highs will be in the 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was almost a tale of two weekends, as Saturday and Sunday we’re a bit opposite of one another. If you enjoy more summer-like conditions, Saturday was certainly your day, with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Sunday saw the slightly cooler and cloudier conditions that we’re expecting for almost the entire week. Those same clouds are giving us a warmer start on this Monday morning, but during the day these will keep us cooler once again. Though a stray shower cannot be ruled out, expect dry but fairly cloudy conditions throughout the day once again, with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

The overall setup will remain fairly stagnant, with Tropical Storm Arthur curving east off of the Atlantic Coast to our south and a cutoff low to our west pretty much spinning in place. Being in between these features bodes well for us in terms of rainfall; we’ll stay fairly dry into Thursday. However, continued cool easterly flow off of the Atlantic will keep us in the 50’s and 60’s, with little to no break from overcast skies. Rain chances stay very minimal Tuesday, with isolated rain chances returning Wednesday and Thursday. Showers these two days will mainly be confined to Northern Virginia, which will be closest to the cutoff low as it slowly slides east toward the coast.

By Friday, Mother Nature finally gets things moving again, as the low that will be bothering us with clouds all week exits. This will bring more widespread rain to end the week as it passes by. Even still, temperatures will be moderating back to and just above average by the end of the week, into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Some scattered showers will linger but leave us on Saturday, and then we’ll finally have some sunshine to end next weekend.

Have a great Monday and start to the week folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson