Rain and gusty winds expected as Isaias climbs the I-95 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AFTER A BUSY AFTERNOON OF STORMS, MORE INCLEMENT WEATHER WILL APPROACH OVERNIGHT AND INTO EARLY TUESDAY AS TROPICAL CYCLONE ISAIAS MOVES RAPIDLY UP THE I-95 CORRIDOR. AFTER THE STORM MAKES LANDFALL SOMEWHERE IN SOUTH CAROLINA MONDAY NIGHT, THE STORM IS FORECAST MOVE MORE RAPIDLY THROUGH VIRGINIA AND INTO OUR BACKYARD TUESDAY MORNING. HEAVY RAINS ARE ANTICIPATED, TO THE TUNE OF 3 TO 6 INCHES WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ACROSS THE EASTERN AND WESTERN MARYLAND SHORE. IN ADDITION TO THE RAIN TROPICAL FORCE STORM WINDS ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY OVER THE WATERS OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND POTOMAC RIVER. THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT TROPICAL CYCLONE ISAIAS WILL NOT BE STICKING AROUND FOR TOO LONG, AS IT IS FORECAST TO MOVE THROUGH AND OUT OF THE AREA AND BY TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY TUESDAY EVENING. TIMING FOR SOME OF THE WORST WEATHER IN OUR AREA LOOKS TO BE BETWEEN 6 AM AND 2 PM TUESDAY, POTENTIALLY LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES, AND COASTAL FLOODING.

AFTER ISAIAS LEAVES, WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT LOOK TO BE PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. THURSDAY AND INTO THIS WEEKEND, A STALLED FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL HELP KICK-OFF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THIS BOUNDARY DURING THE LATER PARTS OF THIS WEEK AND INTO THE EARLY WEEKEND. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES DURING THIS PERIOD WILL CONTINUE TO STAY IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S DURING THE DAY AND THE 60S TO LOWER 70S FOR THE OVERNIGHT LOWS.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING. LOWS FROM 68-76 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: THE REMNANTS OF A TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE AREA DURING THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A POSSIBLE SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS AND SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!