Potential record high temperatures Friday

An isolated storm will be possible this afternoon and evening.

As we head into the afternoon and evening, there will be a chance of showers. There will run the possibility of an isolated storm to pop-up, we are under a marginal risk of severe weather Friday. Rainfall amounts will be light as compared to the other day. A good downpour of rain may fall in an isolated thunderstorm.

As we head into the weekend, clouds will partly clear with temperatures falling into the 40’s and 50’s. Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will be below freezing! Be sure to cover your outdoor plants or bring them inside if you can.

Temperatures, as we head into next week, will be around average for this time of year. We will see rain showers over the first half of your week. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will gradually rise into the 50’s and 60’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday night: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Lows will be in the 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy skies will gradually clear to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Lows overnight will fall below freezing.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: A possible leftover shower with lingering clouds throughout the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen