Possible thundershower for Northern Virginia on Tuesday

We are cranking up the heat box on this Monday. Highs across the region will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s! There will be plenty of sunshine all day long, with only a few clouds to come overnight and into your Tuesday. Get out and enjoy the beautiful warm weather. Note: Temperatures will be 20 degrees above average!

A few clouds will come overnight and into Tuesday. Tuesday expect a mix of the sun but more clouds none the less. Highs will be in the 60’s with a possible thundershower during the afternoon with the heat of the day. Otherwise, expect a few showers on and off through the day. Take care on the roadways as this may impact your commuting times.

A break in the clouds will come Wednesday, but not before another system pushes through on Thursday and Friday. A possible shower Thursday will turn into a few possible showers Friday as the secondary front passes giving us windy conditions and cooler temperatures to come for the weekend. Note: These “cooler” temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of year, but still not as warm as we are on this Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Increasing clouds with a possible shower after midnight. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy winds with a mix of clouds. A thundershower is possible during the afternoon with highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

Wednesday: A few broken clouds with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: A few more clouds than not with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen