Possible record-breaking high temperatures for Dulles International

After seeing a good bit of rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we hope to see a little bit of sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Highs will rise into the 70’s and 80’s, which are 15-25 degrees above the average for this time of year.

Many of us will see clouds on Friday, which will lower the severe potential for some. Still, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of the region under a marginal risk of severe weather, which means a few showers and storms tomorrow will be intense. Most of the severe weather will be to the north closer to the center of the low-pressure system, and areas that see showers come through during the heat of the day. Most of the showers and storms in our region will be heat-driven.

A massive cool down back to the average will follow us into Saturday as cold air from Canada sweeps through and lowers temperatures below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Be sure to cover your plants! New vegetation growth may see impacts from those temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s.

Next week looks cooler than Thursday and Friday, at least. Temperatures will be around average for this time of year with a chance of rain as we begin another week of social distancing and telecommuting.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies may break during the day as temperatures rise into the 70’s and 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: Expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of a thundershower. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Saturday: Clouds breaking with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies will linger with a slight chance of a leftover shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Continued clouds with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen