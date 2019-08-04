Possible fog across Northern Virginia on your Monday morning commute

The rest of Monday will be partly sunny with an off chance of a thundershower. Most of us will stay dry.

There will be partly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions over the next several days here in the region. There will be a slight chance of thundershowers to start your work week, but they will only be isolated to scattered in nature.

A cold front will move through the region during the middle part of the week which will produce a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Hopefully, over this week, we all will see a little bit of rain, but some may be left out as the majority of this weather pattern looks to be isolated to scattered in nature.

As we head into the latter part of the week and next weekend, temperatures and dewpoints will slightly drop to bring us less humid air. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday and into the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Partly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s with a few in the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the north and west at five mph.

Monday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s to around 90 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Watch for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with only a few in the low 90’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some in the low 90’s.

Thursday: Wait for partly sunny skies with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few in the 90’s.

Friday: Expect on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Bet on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Watching for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen