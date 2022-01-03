Plenty of sunshine in store for Nova on Tuesday

Good Monday! The majority of the snow in our area has moved out. Snow amounts have reached as high as 14+ in some areas, and D.C. is reporting at least 6.7 inches of snow. Temperatures will fall tonight, mainly into the 20’s and middle teens later this evening. These cold temperatures could cause untreated roads to freeze and very icy conditions. High pressure will build in on Tuesday, giving us sunshine, and having winds will begin to diminish. Highs for Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30’s. Overnight lows will be in the 20’s for our Tuesday and heading into Wednesday. High pressure will then begin to move out of our area for Wednesday, which will allow for a southerly flow to develop and bump temperatures up into the mid 40’s. Low pressure from the north will work its way into the area Wednesday. A cold front is associated with this low; however, there is a lack of moisture associated with this front, so conditions look to stay mostly dry. With this low, this will allow for much cooler air to funnel into our area. There is a chance that wintry precipitation is possible for a period. Models are still in disagreement about the track and the intensity of this system. A slight winter storm threat is possible for areas west of the I-95 corridor. High pressure will build in on early morning Friday, bringing dry conditions.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clear winds with gusty winds calming down after midnight lows in the lower 20’s.

TUESDAY: Drying out with sunny skies and highs in the mid 40’s with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with winds picking back up. Highs in upper 30’s to low 40’s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of PM rain/snow showers with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

FRIDAY: Leftover AM rain/snow showers with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30’s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of freezing rain then changing over to rain with mostly cloudy skies with highs in upper 40’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain/snow mixture with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower 20’s.

HAVE A GREAT WORK WEEK!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward