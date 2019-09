Plenty of cloudy skies overnight in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! SCATTERED SHOWERS WERE SEEN TODAY ALONG WITH OVERCAST SKIES AND HIGHS IN THE 70S, BUT THE SUN WILL RETURN TOMORROW AND WITH WARMER TEMPS. WITH THE FRONTAL BOUNDARY PUSHING NORTH TOWARDS THE AREA LATER TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE NIGHT. THIS, ALONG WITH LIGHT SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION, WILL KEEP TEMPERATURES RATHER MILD FOR THE END OF SEPTEMBER, WITH LOWS ONLY INTO THE LOW TO MID 60S.

TUESDAY, BEYOND A VERY ISOLATED SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM, WE SHOULD REMAIN DRY. CLOUD COVER WILL HELP DICTATE EXACTLY HOW WARM WE GET ON TUESDAY, BUT 80S ARE CERTAINLY LIKELY.

RECORDS ARE IN JEOPARDY ONCE AGAIN AS WE GET TO WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. LOOKING BACK AT THE ARCHIVES, I FOUND A LIST OF DAILY RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES FOR CERTAIN LOCATIONS THAT KEEP RECORDS FOR THE STATES OF MARYLAND, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA. (SEE LIST BELOW) WHILE WEDNESDAY REMAINS DRY, WE MAY SEE A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSHOWERS ON THURSDAY AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGH THE REGION. IN THE WAKE OF THIS FRONT, GET READY FOR A DRASTIC DROP-OFF IN TEMPS! STRONG HIGH PRESSURE OF CANADIAN ORIGIN WILL BUILD

ACROSS THE GREAT LAKES FRIDAY, THEN SPILL SOUTHEASTWARD TOWARD THE ATLANTIC COAST SATURDAY. DRY AIR WILL DOMINATE THESE DAYS, AND TEMPERATURES WILL TURN SIGNIFICANTLY COOLER, THOUGH NOT TERRIBLY FAR FROM EARLY OCTOBER AVERAGES. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE 60S AND 70S WITH LOWS IN THE 40S AND 50S. SOME OF THE HIGH ELEVATION VALLEYS COULD DROP WELL INTO THE 30S!

RECORD HIGHS FOR TUESDAY (OCTOBER 2ND) AND THURSDAY (OCTOBER 3RD)…

HAGERSTOWN, MD 10/2 – 89 DEGREES 10/3 – 94 DEGREES

BALTIMORE, MD 10/2 – 89 DEGREES 10/3 – 92 DEGREES

DAMASCUS, MD 10/2 – 82 DEGREES 10/3 – 81 DEGREES

PATUXENT RIVER, MD 10/2 – 87 DEGREES 10/3 – 93 DEGREES

D.C. 10/2 – 89 DEGREES 10/3 – 92 DEGREES

WOODSTOCK, VA 10/2 – 94 DEGREES 10/3 – 89 DEGREES

WINCHESTER, VA 10/2 – 89 DEGREES 10/3 – 89 DEGREES

DULLES, VA 10/2 – 89 DEGREES 10/3 – 86 DEGREES

KEYSER, WV 10/2 – 87 DEGREES 10/3 – 86 DEGREES

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS: 60-68. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PERHAPS A ISOLATED SHOWER OR THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRASTICALLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!