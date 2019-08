Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast for Northern Virginia Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY WEDNESDAY! DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS A COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE FORECAST AREA, GIVING US A MOSTLY CLOUDY DAY OVERALL. AS THE FRONT AND PRECIPITATION ARRIVES MID-AFTERNOON IN THE BLUE RIDGE AND TOWARD DUSK ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR, THERE WILL BE ENOUGH SUPPORT FOR A LINE OF SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS. WHILE THE DAY IS FAR FROM A WASH-OUT, YOU’LL WANT TO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA READY TO GO JUST IN CASE. THIS COLD FRONT HAS LITTLE IN THE WAY OF COLD AIR BEHIND IT AND OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE ABLE TO FALL INTO THE 50S TONIGHT UNDER A PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKY. THIS SETS THE STAGE FOR A VERY NICE RUN OF WEATHER IN THE MID-ATLANTIC.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD IN BEHIND THE FRONT, AND IT’LL STICK AROUND THROUGH THE END OF THE WORK WEEK AND EVEN INTO THE START OF THE UPCOMING LABOR DAY WEEKEND. AS A RESULT, EXPECT PLENTY OF SUNSHINE FROM THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY WITH SEASONABLY MILD WEATHER ALONG THE WAY THROUGH FRIDAY. A WEAK FRONT WILL USHER IN SOME UPPER 70S FOR HIGHS BY SATURDAY. BY SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY ITSELF, WE DO HAVE A CHANCE TO SEE SOME SHOWERS AND EVEN A STORM OR TWO. NEITHER DAY IS A TOTAL LOSS, THOUGH, SO OUTDOOR PLANS SHOULDN’T BE OUTRIGHT CANCELED.

IN THE TROPICS, WE’LL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DORIAN AS SHE HEADS THROUGH THE CARIBBEAN AND EVENTUALLY TOWARD THE SOUTHEAST COASTLINE. THOSE WITH INTERESTS IN THOSE REGIONS SHOULD KEEP AN EYE ON FUTURE UPDATES.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS: 55-65. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80.

LABOR DAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!